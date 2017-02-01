Wendy’s short-term-leased property captures Lyons investor

Jefferson County

Property Location: 11550 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton

Property Description: 4,230-sf fast-food restaurant, YOC 2004, masonry

Land Size: 40,937 sf

Sales Price: $1.36M, or $320.33 psf

Reception No.: 2017005130

Grantor: Meadows Investors LLC c/o Quiat, Melinda Quiat, mgr.

Grantee: 12401 Strickland Rd LLC 376 JJ Kelly Road, Lyons 80540

Closing Date: 12/16/2016

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 05031-12-033. See lease between Dyer Brothers Construction Company as lessor and Wendy’s of Denver as lessee, F2172942, 2005. Lease commenced Oct. 19, 2004, and continues for 15 years (approximately September 2019), ground lease. Property is located on north side of W. Ken Caryl Ave., approximately 350’ east of S. Simms St. Property was listed by Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap, 303-328-2048. There are slightly less than three years remaining on the original lease with five five-year options. The going-in cap rate is 6.25%.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.