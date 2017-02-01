Wendy’s short-term-leased property captures Lyons investor

Jefferson County
Property Location: 11550 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton
Property Description: 4,230-sf fast-food restaurant, YOC 2004, masonry
Land Size: 40,937 sf
Sales Price: $1.36M, or $320.33 psf
Reception No.: 2017005130
Grantor: Meadows Investors LLC c/o Quiat, Melinda Quiat, mgr.
Grantee: 12401 Strickland Rd LLC 376 JJ Kelly Road, Lyons 80540
Closing Date: 12/16/2016
Financing: Cash
Comments: See APN: 05031-12-033. See lease between Dyer Brothers Construction Company as lessor and Wendy’s of Denver as lessee, F2172942, 2005. Lease commenced Oct. 19, 2004, and continues for 15 years (approximately September 2019), ground lease. Property is located on north side of W. Ken Caryl Ave., approximately 350’ east of S. Simms St. Property was listed by Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap, 303-328-2048. There are slightly less than three years remaining on the original lease with five five-year options. The going-in cap rate is 6.25%.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.