Commercial Real Estate News
Denver Metro Market
,
Finance & Appraisal
,
Office
Denver Dry refinanced by HFF
It was easier for Leon McBroom and Kristian Lichtenfels of the Denver office of Holliday Fenoglio Fowler L.P to arrange a $13 million refinancing of the historic Denver Dry building in...
By
John Rebchook
December 30, 2016
Denver Metro Market
Sloans apartment sells for $103 million
Castle Lanterra Properties paid $102.8 million for the 369-unit Alexan Sloan’s Lake apartment community, marking its first purchase in Denver. CLP, based in New York City, purchased the...
By
John Rebchook
December 22, 2016
Construction, Design & Engineering
Denver metro area leads nation in construction jobs added
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood (9,600 jobs, 10 percent) and Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida, (9,600 jobs, 15 percent) added the most construction jobs during the...
By
CREJ
December 21, 2016
Building Dialogue
Building Dialogue Magazine
Game Changer: New Showroom Offers Integrated Furnishings Approach
Those of us who commute to a primary workplace know that it is the single place where you spend the most waking hours each week. With more than 80...
By
Building Dialogue
December 18, 2016
CREJ Quarterly Publications
Property Management Quarterly
How to compare bids for your next paving project
As you watch your parking lot fill with snow, you know each new inch is additional work for you. The concrete and asphalt surrounding your building is the bridge...
By
CREJ
December 31, 2016
Property Management Quarterly
Tune-ups increase asset value, decrease expenses
Building tune-ups are opportunities that address the trifecta of bottom-line improvements for an organization: increased asset value, increased productivity, and reduced maintenance and operating expenses
By
CREJ
December 31, 2016
Denver Metro Market
,
Office Properties Quarterly
Denver’s sublease market finishes 2016 high, but manageable
As we wrap up 2016, the metro Denver sublease market is still up, but not earth-shatteringly so. However, experts are split on whether 2017 will bring relief.
By
Michelle Askeland
December 23, 2016
Denver Metro Market
,
Office Properties Quarterly
Education, engagement keys to keep CO ‘sticky’
Despite our booming population, our unemployment rates remain among the lowest in the nation at 3.8 percent, so how do we keep the streak alive and ensure that Colorado...
By
CREJ
December 16, 2016