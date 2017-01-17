Commercial Real Estate News

    Denver Metro Market,  Office

    Technology services firm NexusTek signed a lease for 16,000 square feet at Scala, a 95,000-sf office building located at 5889 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. in Greenwood Village. Six months following the building renovations, Scala’s tenant base is now 30 percent technology-focused companies. Transwestern’s Senior Vice Presidents Andrew Piepgras...

