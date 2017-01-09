Tenant representation firm Savills Studley has selected Rick Schuham to oversee the brokerage operations and management of the company’s Denver office, which recently added industry veterans Todd Roebken and Greg Bante as executive managing directors.
Schuham will serve as executive vice president, director and Central Region lead....
