Unincorporated Adams County industrial land sells for $4.21 per square foot

Adams County
Property Location: Southwest corner of W. 58th Ave. & Tennyson St., Arvada
Property Description: Vacant industrial (I-2) zoned land
Land Size: 4.85 acres
Sales Price: $889,000, or $4.21 per sf
Reception No.: 2017-17257
Grantor: Owens Family LP LLLP (William M. Owens & Mike Owens, general partners
Grantee: API Investments LLC, Brian & Virginia Wilkie, mgrs., 303-215-1348
Closing Date: 2/24
Financing: $611,000 payable to Centennial Bank & Trust, Broomfield
Comments: Property was listed by Tim D’Angelo, SIOR, & Mike Wafer of NGKF. The buyer has a plumbing company named Apex Plumbing Co. and is located in Wheat Ridge. While the property is zoned for industrial, it has not been platted or fully entitled.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.