Unincorporated Adams County industrial land sells for $4.21 per square foot

Adams County

Property Location: Southwest corner of W. 58th Ave. & Tennyson St., Arvada

Property Description: Vacant industrial (I-2) zoned land

Land Size: 4.85 acres

Sales Price: $889,000, or $4.21 per sf

Reception No.: 2017-17257

Grantor: Owens Family LP LLLP (William M. Owens & Mike Owens, general partners

Grantee: API Investments LLC, Brian & Virginia Wilkie, mgrs., 303-215-1348

Closing Date: 2/24

Financing: $611,000 payable to Centennial Bank & Trust, Broomfield

Comments: Property was listed by Tim D’Angelo, SIOR, & Mike Wafer of NGKF. The buyer has a plumbing company named Apex Plumbing Co. and is located in Wheat Ridge. While the property is zoned for industrial, it has not been platted or fully entitled.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.