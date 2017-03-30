Southeast Denver office building snapped up for $58.16 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: 2253-2255 S. Oneida St., Denver

Property Description: 45,223-sf, three-story office building, YOC 1983-1999, brick

Land Size: 1.76 acres

Sales Price: $2.63M, or $58.16 per sf

Reception No.: 2017033969

Grantor: American Cancer Society, Colorado Division Inc., Gary M. Reedy, CEO

Grantee: Zuni Capital Management LLC, Trevor Pettennude, 303-623-3290

Closing Date: 3/8

Comments: Building constructed in two phases, 1983 & 1999. This property was listed by Jonathan Jones of Colliers International, 303-283-4582.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.