Southeast Denver office building snapped up for $58.16 per square foot

Denver County
Property Location: 2253-2255 S. Oneida St., Denver
Property Description: 45,223-sf, three-story office building, YOC 1983-1999, brick
Land Size: 1.76 acres
Sales Price: $2.63M, or $58.16 per sf
Reception No.: 2017033969
Grantor: American Cancer Society, Colorado Division Inc., Gary M. Reedy, CEO
Grantee: Zuni Capital Management LLC, Trevor Pettennude, 303-623-3290
Closing Date: 3/8
Comments: Building constructed in two phases, 1983 & 1999. This property was listed by Jonathan Jones of Colliers International, 303-283-4582.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.