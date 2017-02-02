Sierra Nevada leases 101,000 square feet at CTC

Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, a Denver-based developer, has leased 101,000 square feet of industrial space to Sierra Nevada Corp. The speculative flex building, located at 2000 Taylor Ave. in the Colorado Technology Center in Louisville, was completed in late 2016.

The facility has an environmentally friendly design including green features such as an energy efficient HVAC system, skylights to provide tenants with daylighting, electric-vehicle charging stations as well as exterior LED building and parking lot lighting. Solar control Low-E glass and a GenFlex cool roof system will reflect heat away from the building to reduce energy consumption and cut utility costs.

“Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has established a reputation for being ahead of the curve when it comes to acquisition and development in Colorado, and our work over the last 20 years in the Colorado Technology Center is a perfect example of that foresight,” said Ryan Good, executive vice president and partner of Etkin Johnson. “We recognized the advantages of the CTC’s location early on, and as Colorado has continued to grow, this area has proven to be attractive to businesses, such as Sierra Nevada Corp., which are looking for state-of-the-art industrial space with easy access to Boulder and Denver.”

The lease of 2000 Taylor also triggered the construction of 633 CTC Blvd., a 153,018-sf energy efficient building that will be available this summer.

“This project marks the fifth spec space Etkin Johnson has developed in the CTC, and we continue to see significant growth potential in the area,” added Good. “Located just off Highway 36 and the Northwest Parkway, companies are choosing this area for its convenience, active lifestyle and affordability relative to Denver and Boulder. Because this space is so flexible, we can easily transform it to support any company’s business objectives, creating the ideal workplace to attract and retain the top talent flocking to the state.”

The project sits on a 12.2-acre parcel purchased by Etkin Johnson in 2015 from Hill Properties for $1.975 million ($3.72 per sf). Once complete, the building will have similar environmentally friendly features as the 2000 Taylor Ave. building, and also include 24-foot clear ceilings, 23 dock-high doors, five drive-in loading doors and ESFR sprinklers. Sun shelters and picnic tables will also be installed to allow tenants to maximize access to the area’s natural setting.

Etkin Johnson currently owns more than 1 million sf of office/flex/industrial space plus more than 30 acres of land improved for flexible build out in the CTC.