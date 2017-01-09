Savills Studley bolsters Denver office roster and leadership team

Tenant representation firm Savills Studley has selected Rick Schuham to oversee the brokerage operations and management of the company’s Denver office, which recently added industry veterans Todd Roebken and Greg Bante as executive managing directors.

Schuham will serve as executive vice president, director and Central Region lead. A 28-year industry veteran with strong roots in the Mile High City, he first joined Studley in 1991 and opened the Denver office in 2001.

Roebken and Bante joined Savills Studley from JLL.

Savills Studley provides a full suite of services to businesses and organizations. The firm’s platform includes brokerage, consulting, workplace strategy, project management, space planning and lease administration.

Savills Studley also announced the addition of David Welker as corporate managing director, and new Managing Directors Michael Deatly, Brady Alshouse and Jessica Kokish. Sheila Sheehy and Mara Andreano have also joined the Denver office as client service managers. All came to Savills Studley from JLL, where they worked under Roebken and Bante.

“Our goal is to continue to operate a best-in-class real estate advisory business that provides the highest level of tenant advocacy, analytics and advisory services to clients drawing from Savills Studley’s local, regional, national and global platform. The addition of Todd, Greg, and their talented team immediately takes us to the top of the market from a reputation, capability and commitment perspective,” said Schuham. “Looking forward, we will create a collaborative and fun live-work atmosphere where our expectations for office productivity and client service experience are matched by our civic engagement and professional development programs.”