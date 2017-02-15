Nevada hotel developer lands 2.6 acres at Denver-Boulder turnpike

Boulder County

Property Location: South side Superior Plaza Way at southwest side of U.S. Highway 36; fronts northeast side of Marshall Road

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 2.65 acres

Sales Price: $2.08M, or $18.01 psf

Reception No.: 03572996

Grantor: RC Superior, Nathan Birchall & Bill Jencks, & Avanti Strategic Land Investors LLC, Marvin Shapiro, president

Grantee: QC Glacier Standby Superior LLC, Justin Blomberg, mgr., c/o Quarry Capital LLC, Henderson, NV 89052, 702-889-0827

Closing Date: 2/1

Financing: $1.52M payable to DT Grat JMT LLC, due 2-1-22

Comments: See APN: 1463-203-00-065. Property went under contract May 31, 2016. The buyer plans to construct a four-story, 80,000-square-foot Element Glacier House Hotel with 121 guest rooms.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.