Loveland self-storage developer acquires 34-acre site in Longmont

Boulder County

Property Location: SEC Airport Road & Rogers Road, Longmont

Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build 235,000 sf self-storage

Land Size: 43.5 acres, or 34.23 acres net usable area

Sales Price: $1M or 53 cents psf

Reception No.: 03569454

Grantor: Elizabeth Schlagel Family Company, Ronald Schlagel, mgr.

Grantee: Airport Road Self-Storage LLC, Chris Burton, mgr., 970-646-8578

Closing Date: 1/17

Financing: Cash

Comments: Buyer is planning to split up the parcel into individual parcels with the primary site being 17 acres for a 235,000-sf “Firehouse” self-storage facility in Longmont. They will donate 7 to 8 acres of land to the city of Longmont for a dog park. The remaining land area will be approximately 10 acres and will be platted and an office/flex development will be proposed. The listing broker was Ken Kanemoto of Re/Max Traditions, 303-589-7770, while the buyer was represented by Ken Voss of Re/Max Traditions, 303-772-3800. The deal took nearly three years as the property was in the airport influence area and Boulder County before it was annexed to Longmont.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.