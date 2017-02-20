Kroenke Group acquires prime Wheat Ridge mixed-use site

Jefferson County

Property Location: SWC Wadsworth Blvd. & W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Property Description: land value

Land Size: 13.03 acres

Sales Price: $5.73M, or $10.10 psf

Reception No.: 2017012069 (four deeds combined)

Grantor: Chesrown Ford Inc., Jeffrey Shupert, mgr., et al.

Grantee: Quadrant Wheat Ridge Corners LLC, R. Otto Maly, mgr., 573-443-3200; Rodney K. Jones is broker with Quadrant Properties, Denver, 303-800-0921

Closing Date: 1/31

Financing: $21.15M payable to First Bank, 11901 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141

Comments: Proposed 220-unit apartment and retail development

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.