Georgia developer plans 198 apartment units

Broomfield County
Property Location: 453 Summit Blvd., Broomfield
Property Description: Vacant land, 198 units proposed
Land Size: 7.34 acres
Sales Price: $3.2M, or $10 psf, or $16,162 per buildable unit
Reception No.: 2016016338
Closing Date: 12/13
Grantor: Summit Green Apartments LLC, Jonthan W. Bullen, mgr.
Grantee: DD Summit Blvd LLC, c/o Davis Development, 770-474-4345,
403 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 201, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Financing: $2.25M payable to Bank West, due 1-5-2043 (SBA loan)
Comments: Lot 1, Mid Cities Filing No. 23; see 2016016031. See buyer’s website, www.davisdevelopment.com.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.
