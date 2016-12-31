Georgia developer plans 198 apartment units

Broomfield County

Property Location: 453 Summit Blvd., Broomfield

Property Description: Vacant land, 198 units proposed

Land Size: 7.34 acres

Sales Price: $3.2M, or $10 psf, or $16,162 per buildable unit

Reception No.: 2016016338

Closing Date: 12/13

Grantor: Summit Green Apartments LLC, Jonthan W. Bullen, mgr.

Grantee: DD Summit Blvd LLC, c/o Davis Development, 770-474-4345,

403 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 201, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Financing: $2.25M payable to Bank West, due 1-5-2043 (SBA loan)

Comments: Lot 1, Mid Cities Filing No. 23; see 2016016031. See buyer’s website, www.davisdevelopment.com.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.