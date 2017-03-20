Downtown Property Services acquires North Denver Industrial Park

Denver County

Property Location: 3857-3881 Steele St., Denver, “North Denver Industrial Park”

Property Description: 184,997-sf industrial building, YOC 1940, brick construction

Land Size: 8.36 acres

Sales Price: $11.22M, or $60.62 per sf

Reception No.: 2017032593

Grantor: North Denver Industrial 1 LLC by: Real Capital Solutions, 303-466-2500, Graham Riley, VP, & Adam Abeln, VP

Grantee: Steele Street Investment Properties LLC c/o Downtown Property Services, Ari Stutz, 303-292-3193, or Kristin Pizzol, 2660 Walnut St, Denver 80205

Closing Date: 3/8

Financing: $14.33M payable to MidFirst Bank

Comments: Listed by Sperry Properties Inc., 303-592-1050. Expenses are approximately $1.41 per square foot. See APN: 02243-00-030-034. Lease rates reflected on SPI information ranges from $1.95 per square foot to $3.45 per square foot, triple net.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.