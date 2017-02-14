Denver Highland site commands $106 per square foot

Denver County
Property Location: Adjacent southeast corner West 29th Avenue & Federal Boulevard, 2918-2924 W. 29th Ave. & 2830 Federal Blvd., Denver
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 35,389 sf
Sales Price: $3.75M, or $105.97 psf, or $31,250 per buildable unit
Reception No.: 2017018007
Grantor: 529 Washington LLC c/o William Seward
Grantee: 29th Street Apartments LLC, c/o Reid Philips, NHC Management LLC, 801 Main St., Suite 120, Louisville 80027
Closing Date: 2/8
Financing: $2.91M payable to Broadmark Real Estate Management, BRELF II LLC, due 2-15-2027.
Comments: Listed by Tim Finholm & Sam Leger of Unique Properties Inc.-TCN Worldwide, 303-321-5888, for $3.5 million. APN: 02294-20-023, 02294-20-002, 02294-20-004.Denver city and county plans call for a proposed 120-unit, five-story multifamily development.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.