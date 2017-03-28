CBRE Research forecasts solid growth, strong appetite for Denver assets

Share this Article
Growth in Denver’s economy and most commercial real estate product types will continue through 2017, according to CBRE Research’s 2017 Denver Market Outlook.
In the office sector, more than 2.2 million square feet of speculative construction is expected to deliver in 2017, 1.9 million sf of it in suburban markets. With just 26 percent of new product preleased at the start of 2017, large block availabilities are expected to elevate vacancy and increase lease rates in premier Class A space.