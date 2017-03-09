BMC acquires Aurora apartments for $125,431 per door

Adams County

Property Location: 100 S. Sable Blvd., Aurora, “Landon Park Apartments”

Property Description: 464-unit, two-story apartment complex (33 buildings), 344,280 sf, YOC 1978, frame/brick

YOC 2013

Land Size: 20.67 acres

Sales Price: $58.2M, or $125,431 per unit or $169.05 psf

Reception No.: D7018689

Grantor: Star Bridge Promenade LLC (Russ Minnick, mgr.) 801-284-2930

Bridge Investment Group, 5295 S. Commerce Dr, Suite 175, Murray UT 84107

Grantee: Landon Park Owner c/o BMC Investments, (Matthew Joblon, mgr.)

Closing Date: 2/13

Financing: $45,560,000 payable to Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP, due 3-1-27

Comments: See 1975-07-4-01-009. Seller contact is 801-716-4500. Rick Andrus is director of acquisitions/dispositions person. There are three plans for the one bedroom units ranging from 630 sf to 695 sf. The two bedroom units have two models ranging from 800 sf to 820 sf. The buyer’s phone # is 303-996-2333.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.