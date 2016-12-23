AAA Barricade finds ideal space at 8215 Steele St.

Adams County
Property Location: 8215 Steele St., Denver
Property Description: 4,619-sf, two-story office/showroom, YOC 2006
Land Size: 87,120 sf
Sales Price: $1.25M, or $270.62 psf
Reception No.: 20160000107810
Closing Date: 12/12
Grantor: DAP Montoya Holdings LLC, Darby Montoya, mgr.
Grantee: ATR Holdings LLC, c/o AAA Barricade Co., 303-289-6880,
Jennifer & Steven Scott, mgrs., 8215 Steele St., Denver 80229
Financing: $1.17M payable to Compass Bank, due 25 years
Comments: There is a large, fully paved yard area. The warehouse/shop area includes 5-ton crane, compressed air lines, radiant heaters; mezzanine level includes six private offices, open bullpen/reception area, kitchen and two bathrooms with showers. See APN: 1719-25-3-04-006. The property last sold for $525,000 in March 2014.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.