AAA Barricade finds ideal space at 8215 Steele St.

Adams County

Property Location: 8215 Steele St., Denver

Property Description: 4,619-sf, two-story office/showroom, YOC 2006

Land Size: 87,120 sf

Sales Price: $1.25M, or $270.62 psf

Reception No.: 20160000107810

Closing Date: 12/12

Grantor: DAP Montoya Holdings LLC, Darby Montoya, mgr.

Grantee: ATR Holdings LLC, c/o AAA Barricade Co., 303-289-6880,

Jennifer & Steven Scott, mgrs., 8215 Steele St., Denver 80229

Financing: $1.17M payable to Compass Bank, due 25 years

Comments: There is a large, fully paved yard area. The warehouse/shop area includes 5-ton crane, compressed air lines, radiant heaters; mezzanine level includes six private offices, open bullpen/reception area, kitchen and two bathrooms with showers. See APN: 1719-25-3-04-006. The property last sold for $525,000 in March 2014.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.