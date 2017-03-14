Washington named market director for JLL’s Rocky Mountain Region

Paul Washington, executive director of the Denver Office of Economic Development, has accepted the role of JLL market director for the Rocky Mountain Region.

“As head of the Denver Office of Economic Development, part of my mission was to provide resources to help Colorado businesses and communities thrive, and I see this new role as a kind of extension of that mission,” said Washington. “JLL has a long history of helping Denver area businesses create value and be more efficient through real estate acquisition and management. I look forward to working with the team here to fulfill that mission and continue to execute on growth strategies across our business lines.”

As market director, Washington will oversee day-to-day operations for the region, including managing a team of more than 265 professionals and ensuring integrated business development opportunities for JLL business lines, which include tenant representation, corporate accounts, capital markets, project development services, public institutions and agency leasing.

Washington will work closely on the transition with JLL’s Barry Dorfman. In addition to serving as president of the Rocky Mountain Region and broker lead, Dorfman has also held the market director role since 2009, following the 2008 merger between JLL and The Staubach Co. Dorfman was president and founding principal of the Front Range Division of The Staubach Co. for 12 years. Since being appointed market director, Dorfman has led the company to successive year-over-year growth.

“I’m tremendously proud of the work our team has done to set our clients in the region up for success, and I believe Paul’s background and experience with the city make him uniquely qualified to continue to build on the foundation we’ve laid,” said Dorfman. “With Paul’s leadership as market director, I’ll be able to focus my efforts entirely on brokerage services, our broker team and our clients.”

In his role as executive director of the OED, Washington led a multidisciplinary team of 105 staff members dedicated to creating a local environment that stimulates balanced growth through job creation, business assistance, housing options, neighborhood redevelopment and the development of a skilled workforce. During his tenure, the 2012-2016 JumpStart strategies directly influenced the creation and retention of more than 30,000 jobs while leveraging more than $818 million in private capital investment.

Prior to his mayoral appointment to the OED in 2011, Washington was president of LJS Holdings LLC, a leading finance advisory firm that specializes in international mergers, acquisitions and investment banking. He began his career as a corporate attorney and practiced law at Hogan Lovells, where he specialized in large merger and acquisition transactions. Washington is also an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he teaches a graduate course in business planning.