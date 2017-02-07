Viewhouse owner acquires Littleton redevelopment site for $1.8 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 5789 S. Curtice St. & 5788 S. Rapp St., Littleton

Property Description: 13,124-sf warehouse, YOC 1901, wood; 3,500-sf retail building, YOC 1957, brick; 2,920-sf warehouse, YOC 1950, wood (total 19,544 sf)

Land Size: 38,725 sf

Sales Price: $1.8M, or $46.48 psf (land value)

Reception No.: D7008125

Grantor: Mason & Associates, Kristine Mason, mbr.

Grantee: 5789 S. Curtice LLC, Francois Safieddine, mgr.

Closing Date: 1/18

Financing: $1.35M @ 4.65% payable to FirstBank, due 1-10-27

Comments: Listed for sale by Colliers International, Craig Stack, 720-833-4602 & Bill Morkes, 303-283-4583. See APN: 2077-17-4-13-005 & 2077-17-4-13-016. The property was on the market for 1.5 years. The buyer owns the Viewhouse Restaurant at 2662 W. Main St. in Littleton and will use a portion of the property for parking area. Neil Macy of Denver Equities, 303-389-0000, represented Safieddine.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.