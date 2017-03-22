Tri-West to open 60,000-sf design center

Tri-West Cos., a boutique commercial real estate firm, plans to open the IDC Building this year at 590 Quivas St. in Denver.

IDC is designed to be Colorado’s premier destination for design inspiration and resources. The showroom collective, laid out in a modern, open floor plan, will boast 60,000 square feet of floor space and house 10 to 15 of the metro area’s top home design showrooms. It will be located near downtown, with quick access from Interstate 25 and Sixth Avenue.

The building will offer trade professionals and homeowners the convenience of shopping multiple showrooms under one roof by featuring providers of high-end appliances, carpeting, custom rugs, furniture, hardwood flooring, home technology, lighting, kitchen and bath fixtures, windows and more across a wide variety of styles.

“The traditional design center model is outdated,” Al Castelo, head developer of IDC, said. “In recent years, people have strayed away from the traditional mall-style setting, particularly when shopping for their next home design project. They prefer their shopping experience to have interactive opportunities and a chance to visualize what designs will look and feel like in their own homes.”

With Denver’s rapidly increasing population, the IDC Building is designed to keep pace with showroom advancements and investments being made in other major U.S. cities. The functional elements of the building were refined through conversations with some of the leading designers, builders and architects in the Colorado community. Through these conversations, developers discovered a strong need for what eventually became the IDC concept: a convenient, centrally located building with an incredible collection of showrooms and products, where homeowners and designers can gather, shop and be inspired.

The layout, designed by Boulder architecture firm Hartronft Associates, will include impressive views of downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains, along with soaring ceilings, a grand staircase and additional amenities. The open-floor environment encourages visitors to speak with vendors, meet with trade professionals, organize their project selections and visualize their design.

“The building design conveys a traditional strength and materiality, with a clean, modern style,” Erik Hartronft, owner and principal architect at Hartronft Associates, said. “The new vertical showroom concept is going to be a great asset for Denver and an important resource for the entire region. We are pleased to be a part of the team to bring such an innovative concept to the Colorado market.”

Tri-West Companies has been working with Krische Construction out of Longmont toward a spring/summer opening.