Texas developer acquires Arvada site for proposed 10,156-sf preschool

Jefferson County

Property Location: North side W. 86th Ave. Parkway, 395’ east of Indiana St.

Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build Prestige Preschool

Land Size: 1.8448 acres

Sales Price: $765,000, or $9.52 per sf

Reception No.: 2017025888

Grantor: StoryLine Fellowship Inc.

Grantee: PP-Arvada, CO-1-UT, Embree Asset Group, Alison Barclay, mgr., 4747 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633, contact: 512-819-4700

Closing Date: 3/8

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 2, Village of Five Parks, Filing No. 5; see file plat 2017023711. Buyer is a developer that will construct a new 10,156-sf Prestige Preschool building.

