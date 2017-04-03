Texas developer acquires Arvada site for proposed 10,156-sf preschool

Jefferson County
Property Location: North side W. 86th Ave. Parkway, 395’ east of Indiana St.
Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build Prestige Preschool
Land Size: 1.8448 acres
Sales Price: $765,000, or $9.52 per sf
Reception No.: 2017025888
Grantor: StoryLine Fellowship Inc.
Grantee: PP-Arvada, CO-1-UT, Embree Asset Group, Alison Barclay, mgr., 4747 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633, contact: 512-819-4700
Closing Date: 3/8
Financing: Cash
Comments: Lot 2, Village of Five Parks, Filing No. 5; see file plat 2017023711. Buyer is a developer that will construct a new 10,156-sf Prestige Preschool building.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.