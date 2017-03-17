Swisslog Healthcare to relocate to Broomfield

Swisslog Healthcare Solutions is preparing to move its North American headquarters from Denver to Broomfield.

The company reportedly is working with United Properties to develop an approximately 56,000-square-foot building at Interpark, located at West 112th Avenue and Main Street. It hopes to double in size over the next five years.

Part of global robotics company KUKA, Swisslog Healthcare Solutions focuses on logistics automation for hospitals and medical facilities – pneumatic tube systems, and systems for storing and retrieving medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, for instance. Traditionally a hardware company, it is shifting more into software, according to Roger Horton, vice president of technology.

Horton, who spoke at a recently NAIOP Colorado breakfast meeting focused on the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, said flexibility to grow, and attracting and retaining tech talent were big drivers behind the anticipated relocation.