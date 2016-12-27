Southglenn office building sells for $64 per square foot

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 2305 E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial, “Southglenn Plaza Offices”

Property Description: 43,690-sf, two-story office building, YOC 1978, (front façade updated recently and site contains 164 parking spaces)

Land Size: 3.182 acres

Sales Price: $2.8M, or $64.09 psf

Reception No.: D6145421

Closing Date: 12/12

Grantor: Southglenn Plaza Offices LLC, Don V. Bailey, CEO, or Patrick J. Bailey, pres., 303-830-7848, 6021 S. Syracuse Way, Suite 100, Greenwood Village

Grantee: 2305 Arapahoe Partners LLC, Trong B. Lam, mbr., & ELNA LLC, Thomas M. Duffy, mgr., 303-758-3105, 7500 E. Arapahoe Road, Suite 345, Centennial

Financing: $2M payable to First State Bank, PO Box 1267, 2002 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69363-1267, due 12-1-2030

Comments: Lot 1, Block 1, Southglenn 10th Filing, Arapahoe County. Property was listed by Zachary T. Williams, 303-813-6474, Nathan J. Bradley, 303-813-6444, & W. Ryan Stout, 303-813-, of Cushman & Wakefield. The site value reflects $20.20 per square foot if the purchaser acquired the property for future land/development value. The property lies directly south of Dekoevend Park in Littleton and access to the property is limited via an easement from S. Vine Street. There is assisted living development located near the South Suburban Recreation Center.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.