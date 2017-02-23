South Denver warehouse closes for $101.10 per square foot

Denver County
Property Location: 2401 S. Delaware St., Denver
Property Description: 31,357-sf warehouse, includes 1,357 sf of office space, YOC 1967, masonry
Land Size: 1.12 acres
Sales Price: $2.06M, or $101.10 psf
Reception No.: D7015801
Grantor: Kenton C. Ensor
Grantee: PB Enterprises LLC, Barry A. Hamilton & Phillip L. Owens, mbrs.,
303-864-0556, www.redcanyonsoftware.com
Closing Date: 2/8
Financing: $2.13M payable to Colorado Business Bank
Comments: Listed by Tyler Smith, 303-312-4296, Aaron Valdez, 303-312-4204, & Alec Rhodes, 303-312-4282, of Cushman & Wakefield. There is one oversized drive-in door. Buyer’s company is Red Canyon Engineering & Software.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.