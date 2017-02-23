South Denver warehouse closes for $101.10 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: 2401 S. Delaware St., Denver

Property Description: 31,357-sf warehouse, includes 1,357 sf of office space, YOC 1967, masonry

Land Size: 1.12 acres

Sales Price: $2.06M, or $101.10 psf

Reception No.: D7015801

Grantor: Kenton C. Ensor

Grantee: PB Enterprises LLC, Barry A. Hamilton & Phillip L. Owens, mbrs.,

303-864-0556, www.redcanyonsoftware.com

Closing Date: 2/8

Financing: $2.13M payable to Colorado Business Bank

Comments: Listed by Tyler Smith, 303-312-4296, Aaron Valdez, 303-312-4204, & Alec Rhodes, 303-312-4282, of Cushman & Wakefield. There is one oversized drive-in door. Buyer’s company is Red Canyon Engineering & Software.

