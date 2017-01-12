Seattle group acquires REO shopping center for $82.20 per square foot

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 8200 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial, “Fairways Plaza”

Property Description: 121,350-sf, nine-building shopping center, YOC 1985, masonry & concrete construction

Land Size: 9.994 acres

Sales Price: $9.98M, or $82.20 psf

Reception No.: D7001160

Grantor: CSFB 2004-C3 Centennial Retail LLC by LNR Partners LLC, Steven D. Ferreira, VP, 1601 Washington Ave, Suite 700, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Grantee: B33 Fairways Plaza LLC, Andy Chien, 206-538-0083, Seattle, WA 98102

Closing Date: 1/3

Financing: $6.7M due 2-1-24 payable to A10 Capital LLC, Boise, ID

Comments: Headliners Vocals – 3,500 sf, Sola Salons, Inspirations Dance, Woodley Furniture – 24,219 sf, Design Repeats – 13,329 sf, Bridal Collection – 18,030 sf, Colorado Ceramic & Tile – 6,350 sf, Sprit Warrior Martial Arts – 3,150 sf, Blue Spruce Brewery – 4,290 sf, Dual Star Academy of Dance – 9,024 sf, Six Zero Strength & Fitness – 3,363 sf are major tenants in the center. The property was listed by Larry Thiel & Brad Cohen of Transwestern and was approximately 81% occupied at time of listing (September 2016). The buyer’s website is www.bridge33capital.com. This transaction evolved from a notice of election and demand dated April 22, 2013, and a public trustee’s confirmation deed dated Oct. 9, 2013, which was acquired by LNR Partners of Florida.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.