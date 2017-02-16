Seasoned Denver apartment investor snaps up 2.4-acre Lakewood site

Jefferson County

Property Location: 2300-2324 Kipling St., Lakewood

Property Description: 2,767-sf office building, YOC 1959; 2,061-sf retail building, YOC 1971, & three miscellaneous buildings, YOC 1938-2003

Land Size: 2.4 acres, or 104,544 sf

Sales Price: $740,000, or $7.04 psf, land value

Reception No.: 2017014448

Grantor: The Robert G. Woodward Family Trust, Eleanor Ann Woodward, tr.

Grantee: Kipling Rustic LLC, Daria Castiglione, mgr.

Closing Date: 2/6

Comments: APN: 39-342-05-016; this property was listed and sold by Monica Wiley at CBRE Inc. 720-528-6513. No plans had been established by the grantee at the time of closing.

