Schools, Castle Rock team up to create Collaborative Campus

The Castle Rock Economic Development office recently joined with a team that included Arapahoe Community College, Colorado State University and the Douglas County School District to announce a $3 million infrastructure reimbursement to construct a Collaboration Campus in the rapidly growing Castle Rock community. The investment will bring together education, business, and the community to create a unique resource for delivering seamless education and workforce training to Castle Rock.

“This announcement will provide an even greater and more sustainable workforce pipeline to companies that decide to locate to our thriving Colorado community,” said Frank Gray, CEO of Castle Rock Economic Development. “This educational infrastructure is another step in our strategic plan to create a great environment for the attraction and retention of primary employers. We know that access to an educated workforce and ongoing training are critical to a long-term sustainable and vibrant community.”

Educational partners CSU and DCSD will articulate with ACC to create a smooth pathway from high school diploma to associate’s degree to bachelor’s degree. ACC will continue its commitment to education in the Castle Rock community by building a $40 million campus on a 14-acre site in the Meadows. This two-phase project will consist of two buildings of 54,000 square feety each, with an estimated opening of phase one in fall 2019.

The $3 million infrastructure reimbursements from the Castle Rock Town Council will assist ACC with building permits and fees, and land site improvements. The campus plans to engage the business community to provide co-working and maker spaces as well as access to a 3D printing lab to create interaction between the community.

ACC’s, CSU’s and DCSD’s joint engagement with Castle Rock businesses and focus groups have determined the initial educational offerings will be in the areas of Business & Entrepreneurship, Health Care, Information Technology/Programming, General Education and Workforce Training.

The Collaboration Campus will be a dynamic model for progressive educational delivery at all levels.”

“ACC is very excited to expand our presence in Castle Rock to serve the community through this very unique educational partnership,” said Dr. Diana Doyle, president of Arapahoe Community College. “The Collaboration Campus will be a dynamic model for progressive educational delivery at all levels. We greatly appreciate the town’s commitment and look forward to playing an integral role in the community’s continued development.”

“I want like to thank the Castle Rock Town Council’s commitment to providing higher education opportunities to students from the south metro area. This significant investment is an endorsement of the work of Arapahoe Community College and our partner school, CSU,” said Colorado Community College System President Nancy McCallin. “We look forward to continuing to serve the Castle Rock community with high-quality, affordable education and the continued partnership with Castle Rock.”

ACC will provide the collaborative educational infrastructure by leasing space to partners CSU and DCSD. Together the campus will offer a world-class education, close to home, and at an affordable price point. The Castle Rock Collaboration Campus will provide local business with expertise, resources and skilled workers through training, hands-on project work, internships, mentorship and clinical activities.

“We are pleased to join with Arapahoe Community College, Douglas County Schools and the town of Castle Rock on the Collaboration Campus,” said Colorado State University President Tony Frank. “True to its name, the campus will provide students with the opportunity to move from high school, to the community college level and eventually graduate with a CSU degree without ever leaving the region. This represents the best of what a 21st century land-grant university should be doing – building shared solutions through education, research and leadership – as we connect the resources and assets of our university to this innovative learning concept.”

For more information about the Castle Rock Collaboration Campus, contact Tina Griesheimer, tina.griesheimer@arapahoe.edu or 303-797-5901.