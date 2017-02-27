Roth Sheppard starts design on prominent projects

Roth Sheppard Architects announced that the firm has begun design of the new Los Angeles World Airport Police Administration Center in addition to multiple new restaurant, retail and law enforcement projects around the country. Roth Sheppard also was selected to create new architectural guidelines for the town of Dillon in Summit Country.

The city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports have embarked on a major redevelopment of Los Angeles Airport to reduce vehicular congestion in the central terminal area and allow for construction of two additional terminals, a proposed consolidated rent-a-car facility and public parking garage. An offshoot of the new development is the relocation and consolidation of the LAWA PAC, which presently occupies nine buildings in separate locations surrounding LAX, to a new headquarters facility. The building is currently in the planning and programming phase and expected to begin construction in 2018.

“We are incredibly honored to be selected to design the prestigious new Los Angeles World Airport Police Administration Center,” said Roth Sheppard co-founder Herbert Roth, who has been a design consultant to the city of Los Angeles for more than two decades. “This is a milestone project for our firm and one that has emerged from my close professional relationship with the city of L.A. and our previous work on the Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters Facility completed in 2009.”

In addition, Roth Sheppard has been selected to design the Fort Worth Police Department Sixth Patrol District Substation and the city of Thornton Fire Station No. 6 and Police Substation led by partner-in-charge Brian Berryhill, as well as the new Police and Courts Facility for Firestone.

New retail and restaurant projects, led by partner Adam Harding, include a mixed-use development for Scandinavian Designs in Corte Madera, California (a several building complex housing a furniture showroom, restaurants, housing and retail space) and a retail showroom addition for Scandinavian Designs in San Jose, California. The firm is also working on a new restaurant in Longmont called La Madeleine.

In addition, the town of Dillon has chosen Jeffrey Sheppard, co-founder and design principal at Roth Sheppard, to develop new architectural guidelines for several new upcoming projects. To establish a stronger physical identity for its popular mountain community, town leaders recently completed a rebranding process to assure that future buildings capture the town’s special, significant and authentic characteristics in a more impactful way. Sheppard will work with the Dillon community to define and clarify the characteristics and “patterns” that architects, designers and developers will be required to adhere to in the future. A series of workshops, being held in early 2017, will produce detailed design guidelines that support the town’s vision and identity, acknowledge its past, and speak to its future aspirations.

“The national recognition that has come our way from our award-winning local and out-of-state projects has certainly been a factor in being awarded these new projects,” said Sheppard. “We are extremely excited, in particular, about the LAWA PAC because of its complex program and the visual impact it will have on its context in Los Angeles.”