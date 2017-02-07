A recent front page headline in the Wall Street Journal read: “Mall Owners Rush to Get Out of the Mall Business.”

The article compared the current state of the mall ownership business to the recent housing crash.

Another nationwide report, the 2017 Emerging Trends, from the Urban Land Institute ranked regional malls dead last of 24 commercial real estate food groups.

The outlook for power centers was just about as bad, ranking No. 23.

The prospects for both categories were ranked “abysmal.”

Outlet centers were just barely ranked “fair,” coming in at No. 21.

Even the perennial retail favorite, neighborhood/community shopping centers, only came in at 16th place.

In other words, the outlook for retail is pretty bleak.

But I don’t have to tell you that all real estate, and all retail real estate, for that matter, is local.

And the Denver retail picture appears to be quite a bit rosier.

The average asking retail lease rate in the Denver area rose to $17.73 per square foot, the highest since 2009, according to a recently released fourth-quarter report by CBRE.

And last year ended with a direct vacancy retail rate of an all-time low of 5.3 percent, according to CBRE.

Rising rents and lower vacancies are a nice recipe for any asset class.

But that raises the questions: Is Denver experiencing a trend-bucking real estate Renaissance or is the market heading for a correction?

