Regatta Apartments trade for $30.8 million

Adams County

Property Location: 11450 Melody Drive, Northglenn, “Regatta Apartments”

Property Description: 168-unit apartment complex w/seven three-story buildings plus clubhouse, 150,150 sf rentable, YOC 1999, 244 open parking spaces,

Land Size: 7.84 acres

Sales Price: $30.8M, or $183,333 per unit, or $205.13 psf

Reception No.: 20160000108775

Closing Date: 12/13

Grantor: Bascom Melody Drive Apartments LLC, c/o Bascom Group, Jerome A. Fink, mgr.

Grantee: GB Village at North Hills SPE LLC by: Griffis/Blessing Inc., Gary Winegar, president of Investment Services, 719-520-1234

Financing: payable to CBRE Capital Markets Inc.

Comments: This property was negotiated by the CBRE Inc. Denver Multifamily team including David Potarf, 303-628-7414, Daniel Woodward, 303-628-7417, & Matt Barnett, 303-628-7422. The unit mix includes: 56 787-sf, one-bedroom/one-bath units, rented for $1.41 psf; 13 renovated, 787-sf one-bedroom/one-bath units that rent for $1.49 psf; 71 947-sf, two-bedroom units that rent for $1.33 psf; 28renovated 947-sf, two-bedroom unit that rent for $1.43 psf. The 42 units that have been renovated at an estimated cost of $4,250 per door have experienced a rental increase of $138 to $199 per month. The average size unit is 894 sf with an in-place rental rate of $1.36 per square foot.

