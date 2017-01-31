Rebchook Real Estate Corner brought to you by CREJ

Welcome to my new commercial real estate column at CREJ.com

Jon Stern, owner and publisher of CREJ, has given me the opportunity to look under the hood of all aspects of commercial real estate with my column, the Rebchook Real Estate Corner.

I have been covering all aspects of commercial real estate longer than any other journalist in Denver.

I began writing about commercial real estate for the Rocky Mountain News in 1983. The Rocky was the oldest ongoing business in Colorado until it closed eight years ago this month.

Given the cyclical nature of commercial real estate, those who prosper in it are survivors.

One of the things I love about commercial real estate is that if you scratch the surface of just about any deal, there is a story behind it.

The same is true about those who make the commercial real estate world spin, whether they are brokers, developers, investors, owners, architects, lenders, lawyers or other industry professionals.

The one consistent thread I’ve found is that the most successful in their chosen niche are passionate about what they do, whether they focus on offices, apartments, industrial, retail, land or lending.

They also are passionate about their clients.

I’ll never forget in my early days at the Rocky, when I was making rounds, a veteran broker told me that on every deal he does, he prides himself on learning more about the business he is helping than what the president of the company knows about it.

And that was decades before Google!

(The broker, by the way, is still around and still doing deals).

My column can, and will, include everything from news stories to behind-the-scenes looks at deals that have been reported.

It will include profiles, Q&As, and trend pieces.

Most importantly, I want to hear from you.

Let me know interesting deals you have completed and the untold story behind transactions.

If it is something you would tell your neighbor or your mother about, I want to hear about it, too.

Rebchook Real Estate Corner can be found on Tuesdays and Thursdays online at CREJ.com. Contact John with story tips at JRCHOOK@gmail.com or 303-945-6865.