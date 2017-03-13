Prime retail center sells for $588 per square foot in Aurora

Adams County

Property Location: 23903 E. Prospect Ave., Aurora

Property Description: 12,700 sf strip center, YOC 2005, brick

Land Size: 1.62 acres

Sales Price: $7.468M, or $588.03 psf

Reception No.: 2017009698

Grantor: BLC-II, Michael S. Mikolich, mgr., 321 Hartz Ave., No. 200, Danville, CA

Grantee: Southlands HV1 LLC, Philip E. Lebherz, mgr., LISI Inc., 866-570-5474,

1600 W. Hillsdale Blvd., Suite 100, San Mateo, CA 94402

Closing Date: 2/6

Financing: $4.1M payable to First Republic Bank, due 2-1-27

Comments: Listed by Transwestern. Property was 100% occupied at time of sale with five tenants.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.