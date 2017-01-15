Pine Creek Village Center sells for $13.15 million

Pine Creek Village Center, a mixed-use asset situated in Colorado Springs’ “strongest” office and retail market, recently sold for $13.15 million.

Goodman Pine Creek LLC, according to public records, purchased the 83,186-square-foot three-building, three-story property at 9420, 9475A and 9475B Briar Village Point. It was more than 90 percent leased at the time of its sale.

Real Capital Solutions sold Pine Creek Village Center – one of the first commercial assets it bought in this cycle in 2011 – as part of its “capital recycling strategy” in which the value add buyer brings stability to an asset and then either refinances or sells the property.

“Our leasing and management team did a good job on stabilizing the property and leasing it up,” noted Graham Riley, vice president of commercial acquisitions at Real Capital Solutions.

However, Riley emphasized, Pine Creek Village offers plenty of upside.

“The Briargate submarket is probably the strongest market in Colorado Springs when it comes to office and retail,” he continued. “The buyers felt it was a good, stabilized investment, but there is definitely some upside in rents.”

Constructed between 2004 and 2006, Pine Creek Village is home to tenants including Salsa Brava, Back East Bar & Grill and Marco’s Pizza.

Evan Sharp of Palmer Capital Inc. represented Real Capital Solutions in the sale.