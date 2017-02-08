Owner of Nylund’s Collision snag the body shop/garage for $2.31 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 4495 S. Santa Fe, Englewood

Property Description: 16,150-sf warehouse, YOC 1985, metal

Land Size: 1.56 acres

Sales Price: $2.31M, or $143.03 psf

Reception No.: D7008591

Grantor: MSL 4435 LLC, Mark Goodman & Paul Schneider, mgrs.

Grantee: Unlimited Future LLC, Robert E. Grieve, 9496 Sand Hill Pl, Highlands Ranch 80126

Closing Date: 1/23

Financing: $2.41M payable to Bank of the West, SBA loan, due 2-5-42

Comments: Listed for sale by Mark Goodman, Paul Schneider & Chase Grimes of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC, 303-962-9555. The building is 24’-clear with 3 dock-high doors and 2 drive-in doors. See APN: 2077-09-2-04-002.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.