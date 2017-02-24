Old Towne Arvada retail building is acquired for $303 per square foot

Jefferson County

Property Location: 7417 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Property Description: 1,188-sf retail building, YOC 1890, brick

Land Size: 2,351 sf

Sales Price: $360,000, or $303.03 psf

Reception No.: 2017015240

Grantor: Pouw Properties LLC, Wesley Pouw, mgr.

Grantee: 7417 Grandview LLC, Steven Howards & Russell C. Landau, mgrs.

Closing Date: 2/8

Financing: $250,000 payable to Solera National Bank

Comments: APN: 39-114-17-013. This property was listed and sold by Jamie Mitchell, 303-962-9571, & Amanda Dorotik, 720-638-5405, of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC. The building has two private parking spaces behind the building. Property is located in the middle of Olde Town Arvada.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.