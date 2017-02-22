Office Depot-anchored shopping center sells for $180.50 per square foot

Jefferson County

Property Location: 650-670 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, “Office Depot”

Property Description: 46,534-sf multitenant shopping center, YOC 1992-95, masonry construction

Land Size: 4.23 acres

Sales Price: $8.4M, or $180.51 psf

Reception No.: 2017014488

Grantor: Rebuild LA-Lakewood LLC, Martin A. Ensbury, 310-880-0132, or martin@theEnsburyGroup.com

Grantee: LOCSAW Venture LLC, Erik A. Swanson, mgr., 303-623-0094

Closing Date: 2/6

Financing: $4.5M payable to FirstBank @ 4.2%, due 2-1-27

Comments: APN: 49-141-03-007 is a multitenant, 20,690-sf strip center constructed in 1992 & 49-141-03-008 is a 25,845-sf retail building anchored by Office Depot, YOC 1995. See buyer’s website at www.swansonre.com.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.