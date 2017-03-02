Northeast Denver industrial property sold to HBM Supply for $123 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: 4801 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Property Description: 11,920-sf industrial building, YOC 1966, brick, two dock-high doors, 15 parking spaces

Land Size: 0.64 acres

Sales Price: $1.47M, or $123.32 psf

Reception No.: 2017015186

Grantor: Cap Land Company, Gary Priola, pres.

Grantee: Moreno Real Estate LLC, Paul E. Moreno, mgr., 5885 Stapleton Drive North, Unit C-308, Denver, 80216

Closing Date: 2/1

Financing: $1.31M payable to JPMorgan Chase Bank (2 notes)

Comments: See APN: 01194-01-003. Property was listed by Cushman & Wakefield, Drew McManus, SIOR, 303-813-6427, and Bryan Fry, 303-813-4221, for $1.5M, or $9 per sf triple net. Buyer will occupy the space for his company, HBM Supply, 303-355-1080.

