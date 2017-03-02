Northeast Denver industrial property sold to HBM Supply for $123 per square foot

Denver County
Property Location: 4801 E. 39th Ave., Denver
Property Description: 11,920-sf industrial building, YOC 1966, brick, two dock-high doors, 15 parking spaces
Land Size: 0.64 acres
Sales Price: $1.47M, or $123.32 psf
Reception No.: 2017015186
Grantor: Cap Land Company, Gary Priola, pres.
Grantee: Moreno Real Estate LLC, Paul E. Moreno, mgr., 5885 Stapleton Drive North, Unit C-308, Denver, 80216
Closing Date: 2/1
Financing: $1.31M payable to JPMorgan Chase Bank (2 notes)
Comments: See APN: 01194-01-003. Property was listed by Cushman & Wakefield, Drew McManus, SIOR, 303-813-6427, and Bryan Fry, 303-813-4221, for $1.5M, or $9 per sf triple net. Buyer will occupy the space for his company, HBM Supply, 303-355-1080.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.