North Denver/Interstate 70 industrial building sells to Littleton investor for $52.84 per sf

Denver County
Property Location: 4650 Steele St., Denver
Property Description: 108,828-sf warehouse, including 12,600-sf office space on two levels, 14’ to 22.3’ clear ceiling height, four dock doors, seven drive-in doors; site is paved/fenced, wet sprinkled
Land Size: 6.41 acres
Sales Price: $5.75M, or $52.84 psf
Reception No.: 2016181416
Grantor: Perschbacher Investments LLC, Don Perschbacher, mgr.
Grantee: Steele 70 LLC, John Scott Swenson, mbr.
3220 W. Lake Ave., Littleton 80123
Closing Date: 12/27
Financing: $5.08M @ 3.5% payable to seller, 120 months $14,805 per month Comments: Listed by Bruce Johnson, 303-302-1611, Mike Statter, 303-225-8027, & Matt Burton, 303-302-1625 of Cresa
