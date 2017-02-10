North Bear Crossing sales price increases 47.14% since 2014

Jefferson County

Property Location: 2595 S. Lewis Way, Lakewood, “North Bear Crossing”

Property Description: 31,954-sf retail center (four buildings) YOC 2004,

Land Size: 4.36 acres

Sales Price: $8.35M, or $261.31 psf

Reception No.: 2017007029

Grantor: North Bear SPE LLC, c/o Sperry Equities LLC, Burton Young, mgr., 949-705-5004, 18881 Von Karman, Suite 800, Irvine, CA 92612

Grantee: North Bear Meadows LLC, Robert A. Kantor, mgr., 460 E. Sun Valley Road, Suite 203, Ketchum, ID 83340

Closing Date: 1/18

Financing: $4.9M payable to Sun Life Assurance Company

Comments: Lot 12, Block 1, North Bear Crossing Sub. Lot Line Adjustment No. 1, f2016747. This property last sold in July 2014 for $5.68M. Tenants include Domino’s Pizza, Anytime Fitness – 5,308 sf, Thirsty Bear Bar & Grill – 2,333 sf, Urgent Care Extra – 4,732 sf. Lease rates are quoted at $18 to $20 per square foot. Property was listed and sold by Riki Hashimoto & Dan Grooters of NGKF Capital Markets.

