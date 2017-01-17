NexusTek signs 16,000-sf lease in Greenwood Village

Technology services firm NexusTek signed a lease for 16,000 square feet at Scala, a 95,000-sf office building located at 5889 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. in Greenwood Village. Six months following the building renovations, Scala’s tenant base is now 30 percent technology-focused companies.

Transwestern’s Senior Vice Presidents Andrew Piepgras and Peter Thomas represented the building owner, Elion Partners, in the transaction.

“As one of the largest Denver-based information technology services firms, NexusTek required space that would reflect its innovative employee base and enhance its ability to recruit top talent,” said Thomas. “Scala’s modern redesign and cutting-edge amenities make it ideal for technology-related companies like NexusTek.”

The property underwent a complete capital improvement program, including a modern redesign of the main lobby, the addition of a state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as extensive upgrades to incorporate a contemporary collaborative space. The building is now 87 percent leased and along with NexusTek has welcomed new additions Catalyst Lending and True Realty. Catalyst Lending occupies 8,361 sf, and True Realty occupies 2,141 sf, both taking delivery in December.

“All the tenants cited the building’s design, state-of-the-art fitness center, collaborative space, amenities, interstate access and proximity to public transportation as key factors in their decision,” said Gloria Fernandez, Elion Partners managing director of asset aanagement.

NexusTek is relocating from Centennial to Greenwood Village, where IT and communications is the fastest-growing industry, according to the Denver South Economic Development Partnership. NexusTek was represented by Integrated CRE in the lease transaction and will take delivery in March.