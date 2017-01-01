New restaurant, taproom brewing in downtown Springs

Oskar Blues is brewing up a new concept in Colorado Springs.

Oskar Blues Fooderies recently inked a 15,589-square-foot lease at the historic DeGraff Building in downtown, where it plans to open a restaurant, music venue and taproom in the former Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom space.

“A landmark-based restaurant in a landmark location; it’s a great win-win,” said Dan Robertson, managing member of DeGraff Building LLC, the landlord of the building at 118 N. Tejon St.

“Hot on the heels of our recent Denver expansion, Oskar Blues is bringing to fruition our longtime goal of a Colorado Springs location,” said Anita Gray, Oskar Blues Fooderies operating partner and regional district manager. “We found an iconic venue at the DeGraff Building for our flagship restaurant. The historic nature of the building, the ideal location on Tejon and the successful history of Old Chicago’s presence piqued our interest. We anticipate becoming a vital member of the Springs community.”

The new concept will be spread over two levels at the four-story masonry building constructed in 1897 and restored in 1982.

The street-level restaurant space will feature Southern inspired specialties that Oskar Blues Fooderies is known for, including slow-smoked, locally sourced meats, grilled burgers, New Orleans-style grilled oysters and seafood, and 43 craft beers on tap.

The lower-level entertainment grotto will include two underground boccie courts, a singer songwriter space and private party friendly lounge, as well as Oskar Blues Brewery and craft brews from around the country on tap.

“We are looking forward to showing off this piece of Colorado Springs history dating back to the gold rush of the late 1800s,” said Jason Rogers, chef and partner of Oskar Blues Fooderies. “I can’t wait to sip a barrel-aged beer, eat smoked meats and kick back in the grotto.”

“The DeGraff Building provides an updated, historic presence ideal for Oskar Blues’ new concept. Known for handcrafted beer and flavorful American food, Oskar Blues will bring its great reputation for creating fun concept eateries to the heart of downtown Colorado Springs,” added Robertson.

In addition to expanding the lower level of the building, Oskar Blues also plans to focus on the outdoor back patio with a social fire pit, pingpong, corn hole and “chill” area.

“The back patio is a great place to enjoy the outdoors while spending time with family and friends. With the roll-up doors and shared energy from the restaurant, the patio space will be a good getaway,” added Gray.

The $1.2 million build-out will begin in February with an anticipated June opening.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Simon Penner represented DeGraff Building LLC in the lease. Ken Himel of David Hicks & Lampert represented Oskar Blues Fooderies.

Boulder architect Jim Bray is designing the venue to not only reflect the company’s irreverent heritage but also stay true to the historic nature of the DeGraff Building and highlight the downtown location.

“This will be our seventh Colorado restaurant and we are enthusiastically looking for new locations. I can also see the Springs would be a perfect market for CHUBurger, our craft casual concept,” Rogers added.

The Longmont-based company expanded from its initial assets of the original Lyon’s Grill & Brew and Longmont’s Home Made Liquids & Solids restaurants with two CHUBurger fast-casual locations in Longmont and at Coors Field in Denver, along with the full-service CyclHOPS Bike CANtina concept. It also will open another CHUBurger and the first Hotbox Roasters, a coffee roasting operation, in Denver’s RiNo district this winter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oskar Blues Fooderies to the downtown Colorado Springs market,” said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership, who noted the restaurant is expected to create 75 jobs in the Springs area. “Oskar Blues is a renowned employer with strong benefits and a coveted company culture. It is a good opportunity for both the restaurant and for the Springs. Their presence builds on our downtown’s reputation for great food, award-winning craft beer and a fun, welcoming vibe.”