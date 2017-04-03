NAIOP Colorado honors top commercial real estate talent

Photos courtesy of NAIOP Colorado, www.NAIOP-Colorado.org
NAIOP Colorado honored the Denver area’s top commercial real estate talent and projects for 2016 at its 20th annual Awards of Achievement at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 23. A total of 450 people attended the annual gala. Award winners and finalists were:
Award of Excellence
Kevin C. Kelley, United Properties
Developing Leader Member of the Year
Adam Loveland, Citywide Banks
Member of the Year
Mindy Humphrey, Fidelity National Title Group
James T. Brubaker Legislative Award
Tom Clark, Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.
Sherman R. Miller Trailblazer of the Year
Chad Brue, Brue Baukol Capital Partners
Land Broker of the Year
Chris Cowan and Steve O’Dell ARA, A Newmark Company
Finalists: Eric Roth and Martin Roth CBRE Inc.; Mike Kboudi, Jim Capecelatro and T.J. Johnson, Cushman & Wakefield; Steward Mosko, Cushman & Wakefield
Multifamily Broker of the Year
Terrance Hunt and Shane Ozment ARA, A Newmark Company
Finalists: Jeff Hawks and Douglas Andrews ARA, A Newmark Company; David Potarf, Dan Woodward and Matt Barnett, CBRE Inc.; Jules Hochman and Justin Brockman, Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC
Retail Broker of the Year
Jon Weisiger CBRE, Inc.
Finalists: Matthew DeBartolomeis, CBRE Inc.; Tyler Bray, Cushman & Wakefield; Jamie Mitchell, Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC; Raymond Rosado, Cushman & Wakefield; Matt Writt, JLL
Industrial Broker of the Year
T.J. Smith, Colliers International
Finalists: Jim Bolt, CBRE Inc.; Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger, CBRE Inc.; Thomas Stahl, Colliers International; David Lee and Jason Addlesperger, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Investment Broker of the Year
Individual – Geoff Baukol, Brue Baukol Capital Partners, formerly CBRE Inc.
Team – Mike Winn and Tim Richey, CBRE Inc.
Finalists: Patrick Devereaux and Jason Schmidt, JLL; Riki Hashimoto and Dan Grooters, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; David Tilton, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Office Broker of the Year – Individual
Nicholas Pavlakovich, Cushman & Wakefield
Finalists: Steve Billigmeier, Cushman & Wakefield; Jamie Gard, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; Todd Wheeler, Cushman & Wakefield; Doug Wulf, Cushman & Wakefield
Office Broker of the Year – Team
Doug Bakke, Ty Ritchie, Todd Papazian and Lee Diamond, CBRE Inc.
Finalists: Gregory Bante and Todd Roebken, Savills Studley, formerly JLL; Michael Crane, Andrew Ross and James Roupp, JLL
Multifamily Development of the Year
The DEN at Belleview Station
Holland Partner Group
Industrial Development of the Year
Crossroads Commerce Park – Buildings 1,2,3 & 4
Trammell Crow Company
Innovative Development of the Year
Oxford Station
LCP Development and Brue Baukol Capital Partners
Office Development of the Year
1401 Lawrence
First Gulf and The Beck Group
Capital Markets Transaction of the Year
The Lydian
Nick Job and Adam Sands
FirstBank
Deal of the Year
Stanley Marketplace
Westfield Company Inc. /FirstBank
2016 Legacy Broker
Jeff Hawks and Doug Andrews
ARA, A Newmark Company
President’s Award for Contributions to the Real Estate Community
Stephen F. “Steve” Clarke
Awarded Posthumously