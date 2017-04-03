NAIOP Colorado honors top commercial real estate talent

NAIOP Colorado honored the Denver area’s top commercial real estate talent and projects for 2016 at its 20th annual Awards of Achievement at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 23. A total of 450 people attended the annual gala. Award winners and finalists were:

Award of Excellence

Kevin C. Kelley, United Properties

Developing Leader Member of the Year

Adam Loveland, Citywide Banks

Member of the Year

Mindy Humphrey, Fidelity National Title Group

James T. Brubaker Legislative Award

Tom Clark, Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

Sherman R. Miller Trailblazer of the Year

Chad Brue, Brue Baukol Capital Partners

Land Broker of the Year

Chris Cowan and Steve O’Dell ARA, A Newmark Company

Finalists: Eric Roth and Martin Roth CBRE Inc.; Mike Kboudi, Jim Capecelatro and T.J. Johnson, Cushman & Wakefield; Steward Mosko, Cushman & Wakefield

Multifamily Broker of the Year

Terrance Hunt and Shane Ozment ARA, A Newmark Company

Finalists: Jeff Hawks and Douglas Andrews ARA, A Newmark Company; David Potarf, Dan Woodward and Matt Barnett, CBRE Inc.; Jules Hochman and Justin Brockman, Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC

Retail Broker of the Year

Jon Weisiger CBRE, Inc.

Finalists: Matthew DeBartolomeis, CBRE Inc.; Tyler Bray, Cushman & Wakefield; Jamie Mitchell, Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC; Raymond Rosado, Cushman & Wakefield; Matt Writt, JLL

Industrial Broker of the Year

T.J. Smith, Colliers International

Finalists: Jim Bolt, CBRE Inc.; Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger, CBRE Inc.; Thomas Stahl, Colliers International; David Lee and Jason Addlesperger, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Investment Broker of the Year

Individual – Geoff Baukol, Brue Baukol Capital Partners, formerly CBRE Inc.

Team – Mike Winn and Tim Richey, CBRE Inc.

Finalists: Patrick Devereaux and Jason Schmidt, JLL; Riki Hashimoto and Dan Grooters, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; David Tilton, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Office Broker of the Year – Individual

Nicholas Pavlakovich, Cushman & Wakefield

Finalists: Steve Billigmeier, Cushman & Wakefield; Jamie Gard, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; Todd Wheeler, Cushman & Wakefield; Doug Wulf, Cushman & Wakefield

Office Broker of the Year – Team

Doug Bakke, Ty Ritchie, Todd Papazian and Lee Diamond, CBRE Inc.

Finalists: Gregory Bante and Todd Roebken, Savills Studley, formerly JLL; Michael Crane, Andrew Ross and James Roupp, JLL

Multifamily Development of the Year

The DEN at Belleview Station

Holland Partner Group

Industrial Development of the Year

Crossroads Commerce Park – Buildings 1,2,3 & 4

Trammell Crow Company

Innovative Development of the Year

Oxford Station

LCP Development and Brue Baukol Capital Partners

Office Development of the Year

1401 Lawrence

First Gulf and The Beck Group

Capital Markets Transaction of the Year

The Lydian

Nick Job and Adam Sands

FirstBank

Deal of the Year

Stanley Marketplace

Westfield Company Inc. /FirstBank

2016 Legacy Broker

Jeff Hawks and Doug Andrews

ARA, A Newmark Company

President’s Award for Contributions to the Real Estate Community

Stephen F. “Steve” Clarke

Awarded Posthumously