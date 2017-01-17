Mountain Waste & Recycling acquires Englewood site

Douglas County

Property Location: North side of Grasslands Drive, approximately 600’ west of South Chambers Road, Englewood

Land Size: 11.52 acres

Sales Price: $2.51M, or $5 per sf

Reception No.: 2017000649

Grantor: Compark Properties LLC, Thomas C. Triplett, mgr.

Grantee: Vista South LLC, by: Mountain Waste, Scott Eden, CEO

Closing Date: 12/16/2016

Financing: $32.96M payable to Comerica Bank

Comments: See APN: 2233-061-01-001 & 2233-061-01-002. Lots 6A-1 and 6A-2, Compark filing No. 2, 6th Amendment. Buyer’s website is www.mountainwaste.com. Possible plans include waste management facility at this location.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.