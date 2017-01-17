Mountain Waste & Recycling acquires Englewood site

Douglas County
Property Location: North side of Grasslands Drive, approximately 600’ west of South Chambers Road, Englewood
Land Size: 11.52 acres
Sales Price: $2.51M, or $5 per sf
Reception No.: 2017000649
Grantor: Compark Properties LLC, Thomas C. Triplett, mgr.
Grantee: Vista South LLC, by: Mountain Waste, Scott Eden, CEO
Closing Date: 12/16/2016
Financing: $32.96M payable to Comerica Bank
Comments: See APN: 2233-061-01-001 & 2233-061-01-002. Lots 6A-1 and 6A-2, Compark filing No. 2, 6th Amendment. Buyer’s website is www.mountainwaste.com. Possible plans include waste management facility at this location.
