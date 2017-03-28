The Denver area medical office building market, by almost every metric, is not only healthy, but also in tip-top shape.

Last year, $105.2 million in medical office buildings, or MOBs, traded hands, a 20.9 percent jump from 2015, according to a CBRE analysis of the MOB market. Catholic Health Initiatives sold the Lansing Point building in the Meridian International Business Center for $17.5 million, accounting for 16.6 percent of the total sales volume.

In addition, 162,626 square feet of MOB space was absorbed last year, which is close to the 167,351 sf under construction, the CBRE report shows.

And that does not even include the five-story, 89,000-sf, UC Health Center MOB to be developed by Brookhaven Capital Partners at 100 Cook St. in Cherry Creek North. It is being designed by Davis Partnership Architects and will be built by Swinerton Builders. It will be completed in 2018.

Cherry Creek has only a 2.9 percent availability rate, according to CBRE, making it the tightest submarket in the Denver area.

Health care employment last year grew even faster than the brisk overall economy, which saw a 3.2 percent increase in jobs.

Health care employment grew by 3.6 percent, adding 6,200 jobs, according to CBRE. That accounted for 12.4 percent of the 50,000 jobs added to the Denver area economy last year.

CBRE Executive Vice President Christopher R. Bodnar, who a little more than a decade ago formed CBRE’s Healthcare Capital Markets Group, will provide a state of the industry and 2017 Health Care Property Outlook at a half-day conference April 20.

The 2017 Health Care and Medical Office Buildings Conference and Expo, sponsored by the Colorado Real Estate Journal, will be held from 7 until 11:45 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center.

With all of the political rancor, it can seem like the U.S. health care system is on life support.

But that is not the case for the MOB market in the Denver area. As the CBRE MOB report says: “2017 is poised for continued healthy market trends.”