McWhinney to develop second industrial spec building

Having leased up a new 83,890-square-foot building in Centerra Industrial Park in Loveland, McWhinney plans to develop a second building this year.

“After the positive response to the first building on the campus, we recognize the need to provide additional industrial space in Northern Colorado,” Ashley Stiles, McWhinney vice president of development, said in a statement.

Toddy LLC, which makes the Toddy Cold Brew Coffee System, and Safelite, an automotive glass and claims management company, leased up the first building, which was developed on a speculative basis and was completed last spring. Each took 41,945 sf.

The new building also will be developed speculatively and, at approximately 84,000 sf, will be nearly identical to the first. It will feature 14 dock doors, four drive-in doors, up to 24-foot clear height and 52-by-52-foot bay spacing. There also will be skylights, ESFR sprinklers and a parking ratio of 1.5:1,000 sf.

The building is designed to accommodate uses including office, light assembly, research and development, light manufacturing, cold storage and warehousing/distribution.

“The quality of the building coupled with proximity to I-25 and other amenities will continue to attract businesses looking for this type of space,” said Mike Eyer of CBRE, who is leasing and marketing the building with CBRE’s Kyle Lundy.

“We are still seeing strong demand for functional warehouse space in Northern Colorado,” he said, adding most of the demand is coming from companies already in the market that have outgrown their existing spaces.

Centerra Industrial Park is located on 13 acres off of East 37th Street and Rocky Mountain Avenue, near the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport.