Major Douglas County HVAC firm acquires 6,500-sf auto service garage

Douglas County
Property Location: 1577 Park St., Castle Rock
Property Description: 6,500-sf auto service garage, YOC 2001, metal construction
Land Size: 21,780 sf
Sales Price: $735,000, or $113.08 psf
Reception No.: 2017001790
Grantor:. Sarah L. Nagle & Mary K. Easton, trustees of estate of Kenton Rearigh
Grantee: DR Real Estate Holdings LLC, Dean E. Reeder IV, mgr., 303-993-1519
Closing Date: 1/9
Financing: $678,000 SBA loan payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, due 1-9-42
Comments: See APN: 2505-031-01-012. Nytech Inc., an HVAC company based in Castle Rock, will relocate to this space. The buyer will spend additional funds on updating the exterior of the building. The broker representing the buyer was Tom Dermody, CCIM, 719-423-4538, Ext. 917, or tom@tomdermody.com.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.