Major Douglas County HVAC firm acquires 6,500-sf auto service garage

Douglas County

Property Location: 1577 Park St., Castle Rock

Property Description: 6,500-sf auto service garage, YOC 2001, metal construction

Land Size: 21,780 sf

Sales Price: $735,000, or $113.08 psf

Reception No.: 2017001790

Grantor:. Sarah L. Nagle & Mary K. Easton, trustees of estate of Kenton Rearigh

Grantee: DR Real Estate Holdings LLC, Dean E. Reeder IV, mgr., 303-993-1519

Closing Date: 1/9

Financing: $678,000 SBA loan payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, due 1-9-42

Comments: See APN: 2505-031-01-012. Nytech Inc., an HVAC company based in Castle Rock, will relocate to this space. The buyer will spend additional funds on updating the exterior of the building. The broker representing the buyer was Tom Dermody, CCIM, 719-423-4538, Ext. 917, or tom@tomdermody.com.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.