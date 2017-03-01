Lakewood apartments acquired by Littleton investor for $115,000 per unit

Jefferson County

Property Location: 8545 W. Dakota Ave., Lakewood, “Pinetree II Apts.”

Property Description: 78-unit, three-story apartment complex with 63,543 sf, YOC 1982, frame construction with brick/vinyl siding (3 buildings)

Land Size: 4.96 acres

Sales Price: $9M, or $115,385 per unit, or $141.64 psf

Reception No.: 2017012049

Grantor: PineTree II Inc., Delbert B. Roupp, pres.

Grantee: Pinetree Apartments LLC, Brian J. Grimm, mgr.

Closing Date: 1/31

Financing: $6.4M payable to Banner Bank, Santa Monica, CA

Comments: See APN: 49-151-99-002

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.