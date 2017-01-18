Kroenke purchases upscale Centennial Airport hangar/office

Share this Article
Douglas County
Property Location: 8725 Aviator Lane, Centennial
Property Description: 33,503-sf airplane hangar/office building, YOC 2005
Land Size: 2.66 Acres
Sales Price: $6.9M, or $205.95 per sf
Reception No.: 2016094860
Grantor: DLTB LLC (David L. Liniger, mgr.)
Grantee: GKT Bird Nest Colorado LLC c/o Kroenke Group 573-449-8323
Closing Date: 1/9
Financing: Cash
Comments: See APN: 2231-013-02-009. There is 11,849 sf of office space, 20,033 sf of hangar space & a 1,621-sf five-space garage, which is heated.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.