Kroenke purchases upscale Centennial Airport hangar/office

Douglas County

Property Location: 8725 Aviator Lane, Centennial

Property Description: 33,503-sf airplane hangar/office building, YOC 2005

Land Size: 2.66 Acres

Sales Price: $6.9M, or $205.95 per sf

Reception No.: 2016094860

Grantor: DLTB LLC (David L. Liniger, mgr.)

Grantee: GKT Bird Nest Colorado LLC c/o Kroenke Group 573-449-8323

Closing Date: 1/9

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 2231-013-02-009. There is 11,849 sf of office space, 20,033 sf of hangar space & a 1,621-sf five-space garage, which is heated.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.