Kroenke Group snatches Lone Tree Commons retail center for $11.13 million

Douglas County

Property Location: 7600 Park Meadows Drive, “Lone Tree Commons,” Lone Tree

Property Description: 44,898-sf strip center, YOC 2001, masonry

Land Size: 4.73 acres

Sales Price: $11.13M, or $247.78 psf

Reception No.: 2017009698

Grantor: Roseben LT LLC, Paul T. DeCrescentis, mgr.

Grantee: GKT Lone Tree Commons LLC, Kroenke Group, R. Otto Maly, mgr.,

573-443-3200, Columbia, MO 65203

Closing Date: 2/6

Comments: Listed by DePaul Real Estate Investment Group for $11.6M, the property sold on a 6.8% in-place cap rate with 4% vacancy and NOI over $756,000 per year. For more information on this property, contact Jarod Pate, 720-881-2727, or Paul DeCrescentis, 303-333-9799. There are approximately 224 parking spaces for this property.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.