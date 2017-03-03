King Soopers acquires 22 acres for Candelas store

Jefferson County

Property Location: SWC W. 91st Place & Indiana St.; NWC Candelas Parkway & Indiana Street, Arvada

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 22.145 acres

Sales Price: $2.17M, or $2.25 per sf

Reception No.: 2017020812

Grantor: Cimarron Development Company, Gregg A. Bradbury, Charles C. McKay & Jeffrey Nading, mgrs., 303-469-1873

Grantee: Dillon Companies Inc., c/o The Kroger Co., 1014 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH

Closing Date: 2/22

Financing: Cash

Comments: Tract A includes 43,747-sf storm-water detention area; tract B is located on southwest corner of Indiana Street & West 91st Place and contains 37,755 sf. Lot 1 contains 12.39 acres is on the north side of Candelas Parkway, 181’ west of Indiana St. Lot 5 contains 1.07 acres and is a corner lot on the northwest corner of Candelas Parkway & Indiana. Lot 4 is 1.07 acres and & Lot 3 is 1.21 acres, and both front Indiana St. Lot 2 contains 1.12 acres and has an easement access from West 91st Ave. There are 20.274 acres of developable land within seven platted lots and 1.871 acres of storm-water detention land area.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.