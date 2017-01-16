Jeffco site acquired for 70,561-square-foot senior facility

Jefferson County
Property Location: Northeast corner of South Taft Street & West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 8.45 acres
Sales Price: $3.49M, or $9.50 psf
Reception No.: 2017001784
Grantor: Littleton (CO) LLC, Joel S. Langsfeld, mgr., 404-262-4750,
c/o Market Development Corp., Atlanta, GA 30327-3054
Grantee: Sky Pointe Resort Lifestyle Communities, Bob Lewis, 402-420-3149, Lincoln, NE, 68516
Closing Date: 1/5
Comments: Lot 1, Westgold Meadows Resorts Lifestyle Subdivision, Jefferson County, 2016133222. The proposed senior lifestyle community will have 130 apartment units with a building size of 70,561 square feet. The property is directly west of the new Rite Aid pharmacy and the Christian Brothers Automotive facility.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.