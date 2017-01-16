Jeffco site acquired for 70,561-square-foot senior facility

Jefferson County

Property Location: Northeast corner of South Taft Street & West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 8.45 acres

Sales Price: $3.49M, or $9.50 psf

Reception No.: 2017001784

Grantor: Littleton (CO) LLC, Joel S. Langsfeld, mgr., 404-262-4750,

c/o Market Development Corp., Atlanta, GA 30327-3054

Grantee: Sky Pointe Resort Lifestyle Communities, Bob Lewis, 402-420-3149, Lincoln, NE, 68516

Closing Date: 1/5

Comments: Lot 1, Westgold Meadows Resorts Lifestyle Subdivision, Jefferson County, 2016133222. The proposed senior lifestyle community will have 130 apartment units with a building size of 70,561 square feet. The property is directly west of the new Rite Aid pharmacy and the Christian Brothers Automotive facility.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.