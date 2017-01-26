Integrated Properties buys Signature Centre

CBRE Group Inc. announced the sale of Signature Centre, an 185,920-square-foot Class AA office property located at 14143 Denver West Parkway in Golden. Tim Richey, Mike Winn, Chad Flynn and Jenny Knowlton of CBRE Capital Markets Institutional Properties represented the seller, HQ Capital Real Estate LP of New York on behalf of TRIUVA. Integrated Properties of Denver purchased the building in a sale that closed Jan. 23.

“With state-of-the-art systems and infrastructure, timeless architecture, high-quality finishes and an incredibly strong, stable line-up of tenants from some of the nation’s leading industries, Signature Centre stands as the most sought-after asset in the West Denver market,” said Tim Richey, executive vice chairman, CBRE Capital Markets, Institutional Properties, Denver. “One of only five LEED Platinum Core & Shell Certified properties in Colorado, it is also one of the most—if not the most—sustainable and efficient office buildings in the entire region.”

Completed in 2007, Signature Centre offers five stories of office space plus three levels of underground parking. On-site amenities include a 2,400-square-foot fitness center, the Denver West Deli and on-site storage. High-quality interior finishes include Italian marble, Brazilian cherry wood, stainless steel and glass. The exterior features a primarily glass curtain wall with Indian Sandstone accents and numerous balconies. The property was 96 percent leased to eight tenants at the time of sale. The biggest tenant, CoorsTek, is one of the largest Colorado-based companies, worth an estimated $2.5 billion.